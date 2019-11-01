EXCLUSIVE: Surprise candidate emerges as Jones successor at Stoke

TEAMtalk can confirm Michael O’Neill is under consideration for the Stoke City job, which became vacant again on Friday.

The Potters have parted company with manager Nathan Jones after only 10 months in the role; the former Luton boss having won only six of his 38 games in charge after succeeding Gary Rowett in January.

He leaves with Stoke second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club.

Jones told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank (vice-chairman) John and (chairman) Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this football club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here.

“I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the club the very best for the future.”

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the first team while the Potters search for a new manager, but we can reveal the Potters are giving serious thought to an approach for Northern Ireland coach O’Neill, who is held in high regard at the Britannia Stadium.