EXCLUSIVE: Surprise name back on West Brom’s managerial radar

Despite only recently signing his new deal with Northern Ireland – TEAMtalk can reveal that Michael O’Neill is back on the radar of West Brom.

The Baggies’ Chinese bosses are far from happy with Alan Pardew, and the pressure is on technical director Nicky Hammond – who is close to Pardew and pushed for his appointment.

West Brom are currently set adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and that prompted the axing of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

Now sources at The Hawthorns have confirmed that West Brom are already looking around for Pardew alternatives, and O’Neill – who was looked at before Pardew’s appointment, is back on their list together with Ostersunds boss Graham Potter and former Watford and Hull boss Marco Silva.

