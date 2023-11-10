Exclusive: Swansea and Huddersfield leading race to sign in-form striker in January

Championship duo Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are both interested in making a January move for Newport County attacker Will Evans, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Evans, who can play as a winger or a striker, has been a revelation for Newport County this season and he was the first player from any of the 92 clubs in the English Football League to reach 10 goals this season.

The Welshman has scored 12 goals and provided one assist for the League Two side so far this season in 20 games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old’s stellar form has brought him onto the radar of clubs higher up the football pyramid and led to calls for the former Wales C international to be called up to the senior Wales squad.

A number of League One sides are actively monitoring Evans ahead of the January transfer window, but his performances have now alerted Championship interest from Swansea and Huddersfield.

Swansea have made regular checks on Evans this season and they are weighing up a move for the former Bala Town man as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Huddersfield are the third-lowest scorers in the Championship with just 14 goals in their opening 15 games and Darren Moore is scouring the transfer market for reinforcements.

The Swans are 14th in the Championship on 19 points and six off the playoff spots, while Huddersfield lie in 21st on 15 points and four clear of the relegation zone.

Evans is out of contract at Newport next summer and they could find it hard to reject sizeable offers for the versatile attacker when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Evans could soon be full international

Following Evans’ superb start to the campaign, Newport manager Graham Coughlan backed his player to earn a place in his national team.

“Will Evans should have been in the Welsh squad. I watched Wales [against South Korea] and I just don’t know what people are seeing, what people are thinking,” Coughlan said in an interview in September.

“The big challenge for Will is consistency, doing it week in, week out. We’ve all heard of one-month wonders and I’ve every confidence in Will that he can maintain it and he can carry it on.

“We just don’t know how far Will can go, but it’s a great journey, it’s a great project, it’s a great story for all the young Welsh kids and all the Welsh Premier League players to have a look at.

“He’s now knocking on the door of a regular first team slot at Newport County and he’s also knocking on the door of a Welsh senior international call up.

“That’s an unbelievable story, if Hollywood got a hold of that it would be a brilliant tale, but it’s how it carries on, how he kicks that on and brings it on to the next level. That’s the one we’ll all be sitting, waiting, and watching and there might even be a sequel to the first film.”

Newport sit 20th in League Two on 18 points after 16 games, eight points clear of Tranmere and Sutton, who occupy the drop zone and make up the bottom two.

