Swansea City have told Wilfried Bony he can leave the club, we can reveal.

The 30-year-old has started just one game this season and with his current deal expiring in the summer, Swansea hoping to move him – and his substantial wage packet – on.

The Swans – who are still hopeful of making a late surge for the Championship play-offs following their relegation last year – are hoping to use the funds freed up by Bony to look at other options.

Bony rejoined Swansea in August 2017 after leaving the Swans to join Manchester City – but his time back in South Wales has not gone to plan.

The Ivory Coast frontman now he could be heading to China, with a number of clubs keen on offering him terms and on wages not only on a par with his earnings at the Liberty, but actually in excess of his current packet.

Bony might not be the only British-based star heading for China this month, with Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele also on his way to the Far East.