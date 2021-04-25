Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham could be stuck at Stamford Bridge unless he lowers his wage demands, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old attacker has two years left on his contract after the club exercised their option on him. Chelsea took up their chance to extend his deal, despite the fact that talks over a new contract had failed to come to fruition – despite months of talks.

It has emerged that Abraham wanted a deal in-line with that of team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was handed a deal worth £180,000 in 2019 – which came amid numerous bids from Bayern Munich to try and land the England star.

We understand that Chelsea have made it clear to Abraham that he won’t be getting such a deal this time around, and indeed the club are now open to his departure.

That has led to a number of clubs showing an interest including the likes of West Ham, Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle – but we have been told that his representatives are learning that he is not being offered anywhere near the demands he made on Chelsea. Indeed, he is looking at less than half that.

The 23-year-old has scored six goals this season. But Chelsea are looking to overhaul their forward options – with Olivier Giroud set to leave this summer.

The club are actively pursuing Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero. That means Abraham’s chances are limited – given Timo Werner is also in place.

Chelsea face race to land Ligue 1 sensation

The clock is ticking for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle to act on their interest in a Ligue 1 starlet amid fresh interest from a French side.

Chelsea have made scooping up European football’s rising talent a hallmark of their transfer window approach under Roman Abramovich. The club have wheeled and dealed with young players, often making major profit on stars that never make a senior appearance.

As such, it comes as no surprise to see the Blues credited with interest in Ligue 1 sensation, Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has already become a regular starter for Metz despite his tender age. Though operating primarily in a deeper role, he is equally accustomed at bursting forward in a box-to-box role.

Sarr is said to have attracted interest from ‘major European clubs’ prior to his move from homeland club Génération Foot in Senegal.

An report in mid-April detailed how Man Utd had jumped up in the queue to sign Sarr.

Now, online publication Sport Witness (citing L’Equipe) note that Chelsea and Everton are both ‘keen’ on what they’ve seen.

A second Sport Witness report also highlights the interest of Newcastle the rising star.

There is no mention of a transfer in the works, though that may soon change following the revelation that Nice are stepping up their efforts to snatch the youngster.

A €12m bid is reportedly being prepared and is one that will force the English clubs into action. That is if they’re determined not to miss out.