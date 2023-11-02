Exclusive: Ten Hag sack talk at Man Utd heightens with potentially-fatal questions being asked by players

Manchester United were demolished by Newcastle last night at Old Trafford and serious pressure is beginning to mount on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager and his team have some of the worst stats in the Red Devil’s entire history this season, and if results don’t change soon, he could potentially face the sack.

The pressure is not just being applied from the angry and frustrated fanbase but is now coming from within his own dressing room, according to our sources.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that several Man Utd squad members now have major concerns about their gaffer. One of the main gripes has been squad selection, this has caused rifts and a huge breakdown in some relationships between coaching staff and playing staff.

Jadon Sancho is one of many players who feels the manager has favouritism for out-of-form players.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag’s choices during matches are also causing unrest amongst his players, with some unhappy at the tactical decisions made before some big games this year.

Substitutions have also been spoken about amongst the players, who feel the manager is making odd changes at the wrong times and impacting the team’s ability to pick up wins.

Despite an impressive first season for the former Ajax boss, a familiar cycle is repeating as the Theatre of Dreams turns into an Arena of Nightmares.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd plan outrageous £100m January double deal that could save Ten Hag from sack; Arsenal, Tottenham join chase for €80m Bundesliga playmaker

Man Utd players not unsatisfied with Ten Hag

Ten Hag took Man Utd to third in the table last season and back into the illustrious Champions League. They now sit in eighth place, eight points adrift from the top four.

Man Utd’s Champions League exploits have been as underwhelming as their domestic form, with defeats to the likes of Galatasaray leaving them in a precarious position and facing elimination before the knockout phase even begins.

The transfer choices have also been spoken about with one player seemingly baffling a lot of senior stars. Antony arrived for a fee of £86m from Ajax and some of the stars are concerned about the amount of money being spent on players who have struggled to match up to the Premier League’s demands.

Recruitment is not just down to Ten Hag, of course, but his reliance on players from the Eredivisie has caused concern among some within his side.

Senior figures are extremely concerned the club is being left behind and will be miles away from its competitors in England.

Behind the scenes the club has been in chaos amid takeover talks and poor morale, so the environment hasn’t been the easiest for Ten Hag to operate in. The training ground is viewed as dated and the Stadium is in urgent need of repairs, too.

The club may have a stadium in dire need of a new roof but the manager may have the rug pulled from under him if results do not improve, as the likelihood of Champions League qualification drifts off into the horizon.

DON’T MISS: The leading contenders to be next Manchester United manager if they sack Erik ten Hag