Exclusive: Three Champ sides rival Sunderland for Villa’s McCormack

Sunderland are hoping to follow up a deal for Lewis Grabban by landing Ross McCormack too – but they face major competition for the Scotland international, TEAMtalk understands.

Despite bringing McCormack in from the cold for pre-season training, Villa boss Steve Bruce has opted to move the 30-year-old on in order to try and free up his wages to bolster his own squad.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Sunderland’s move for Bournemouth’s Lewis Grabban on Tuesday – and now we can confirm that Sunderland are desperate to try and strike a deal for McCormack.

However, we can also reveal that Sunderland face major competition for his signature with Reading, Derby County and Hull City also keen on landing him.