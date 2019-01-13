EXCLUSIVE: Three clubs interested as Bristol City tell midfield star he can leave

Bristol City have told midfielder star Josh Brownhill that he can leave this month for the Premier League, if they receive a suitable offer, we can exclusively reveal.

The former Manchester United youngster has emerged as one of the Championships stand-out performers this term and he scored a brilliant solo goal to knockout Huddersfield in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Leicester, Bournemouth and Brighton are all weighing up January offers, as Brownhill looks set to be the latest City star sold on for big money in recent seasons with the likes of Bobby Reid, Joe Bryan and Aden Flint all sold on for big fees.