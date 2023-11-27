Exclusive: Werner ‘apprehensive’ about Premier League return with West Ham, Palace, Fulham dealt blow

Timo Werner is apprehensive about a potential return to London this winter with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham all eyeing up a move, TEAMtalk has learned.

The Hammers are most interested in the prospect of a loan move for the RB Leipzig striker in January, though Fulham and Crystal Palace have been linked.

Indications from insiders in Germany are suggesting that such a move is unlikely though, as the former Chelsea man does not have much appetite for the Premier League in this moment.

Werner spent time with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, making 89 appearances for the Blues but his £47.5million move was regarded a flop as he returned 23 goals and 21 assists.

His form in the Premier League was a problem and his relationship with Thomas Tuchel turned sour as he struggled to live up to the reputation he had built before Chelsea triggered his release clause to take him from Leipzig to London.

West Ham’s interest is believed to be serious as they scour the globe for options to boost their attacking options in the new year, and recruitment staff are prepared to explore Werner’s current situation at Leipzig thoroughly.

Werner has seen limited game time this season and is currently struggling with injury but there has been an intent to discover the terms that would be needed to sign him on loan.

The 27-year-old has made 13 appearances so far this season, netting two goals and one assist in those outings. Werner has started just four games this season and has played less than 400 minutes of first team football.

West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace handed big blow

However, TEAMtalk understands it will take some great persuasion skills to get Werner back to London as he is scarred by the way his time ended at Stamford Bridge and would rather work to get his place back in the team at RB Leipzig, or make a move within the Bundesliga.

Time is running out for Werner to show Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann he can help with their ambitions to achieve success at Euro 2024.

Werner is behind Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen in the pecking order at Leipzig and indications from Germany suggest his club are open to letting him leave in the winter window.

But they would not force him out and it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the next month.

It is understood Werner currently earns close to £200,000-a-week.

Real Madrid are also being linked with a Werner loan move too, at a time when they are reeling from news that Vinicius Junior has suffered an injury during the international break.

That would hold more temptation to Werner though sources believe there is still a good chance he would opt to remain in Germany as his priority.

