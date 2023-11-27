Exclusive: Real Madrid join Ivan Toney transfer chase as striker gives Arsenal, Chelsea his answer

Ivan Toney could still stay at Brentford next year despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and now Real Madrid, TEAMtalk has learned.

Toney is on the wish list of several top sides as the January window draws nearer, and clubs look to add a goalscorer to their ranks. The Brentford forward is currently serving an eight-month suspension for 232 breaches of the FA’s rules on betting.

In the summer window midfielders were the focus, but come January No 9’s are going to be the biggest story of the window. Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the sides keen to add a new name up front.

Sources in Spain state that Madrid are among sides keeping tabs on the 27-year-old as they try to fill the boots of Karim Benzema who departed for the riches of the Saudi Pro League in the summer. They are keen to build a new Galactico side and added England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer months.

Sources close to Toney state that he is in no rush over his future and there is a possibility he stays at Brentford. He is happy at the club and, in any case, won’t be available to play until January 17.

The Bees are set to offer a new deal to the striker and hope to convince him that he doesn’t need to move. He will have one year left on his deal come the end of the season – his current contract is due to expire in 2025 – but Thomas Frank’s side will be hopeful to have him tied down to fresh terms before then.

Chelsea identify top striker target as door opens for Arsenal swoop

Chelsea have shortlisted Toney but he is not the club’s number one target as they hope to bring in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The hierarchy and manager Mauricio Pochettino both see the Nigerian as the perfect man to fire them back up the Premier League table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also an admirer of Toney, but he has asked his bosses to challenge Chelsea for Osimhen and bring in who he believes is the best striker in Europe. The Gunners are also still keen on Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez, who the club tried to sign 18 months ago.

England international Toney has been rumoured to have a release clause in his current deal of around £60million but sources have denied that any clause exists in his current deal. Any new deal that could be signed, however, would likely include a release clause.

Toney signed for Brentford in 2020 after showing his talent at Peterborough. The deal was done for below £5million, and any sale would see Frank and his side make a huge profit on their star man.

Toney has made 124 appearances for Brentford since he joined and scored 68 goals. He has also been capped once by England.

