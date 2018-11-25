TEAMtalk understands Tottenham Hotspur are leading the chase for Norwegian star Sander Berge and could make a move this January.

The 20-year-old Genk midfielder has been on Spurs’ radar since he was 16, and they came close to signing him before he moved to his current club Genk in January 2017.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham were all keen on Berge, who spent weeks on trial at a number of clubs, and now up to half the Premier League are keen on the 6ft 4in midfielder, who has shone since his move to Belgium.

Berge though missed the final two thirds of the Jupiler league season with a groin injury last term after originally being ruled out for just six weeks and interested parties may well be monitoring his injury record this season.

Berge, who is under contract until 2021, has made 15 appearances this season and has 12 caps for Norway and is believed to be available for €15million.

Spurs now have Berge firmly in their sights, and Mauricio Pochettino believes he would be ideal to slot into their squad, but they will only make their move if room is created.

Vincent Wanyama has been looked at by rival clubs, but Spurs are trying to ease Mousa Dembele out of the door with possible offers in Asia and should he depart Berge is at the top of their target list.

