Exclusive: Tottenham chasing Stoke stand-out with £12m bid to seal signing of star who’ll storm the Premier League

Tottenham are one of four clubs sizing up Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger

Tottenham and Sheffield United are among four clubs vying to sign a Stoke City stand-out who is ready to make the jump to the Premier League, and TEAMtalk has been told bids of around £12m can seal a deal.

Stoke City endured a poor season when factoring in their pre-season ambitions and only managed to escape relegation thanks to new manager Steven Schumacher.

The Potters made a series of changes behind the scenes, but also spent heavily in the summer window, something that added to their frustrations with their final league position of 17th.

One of Stoke’s new signings did give the fans something to shout about this season, however, with Wouter Burger becoming a favourite at the Bet365 stadium.

However, TEAMtalk understands the defensive midfielder’s excellent performances have attracted Premier League interest in his signature.

Sources confirm Stoke face a battle to keep 23-year-old Burger at the club this summer and there is interest from Tottenham and two other unnamed sides from within the Premier League. Relegated Sheffield United are also in the mix.

Sources believe the Dutchman will make the step up to the world’s greatest league sooner rather than later.

We are also told a fee of around £12m could be enough to seal a deal and that price tag makes him attractive to a number of suitors who plan on making numerous new signings. Indeed, not every new addition can be of the blockbuster variety.

Burger addition will compliment broader Tottenham plans

Spurs are set for a big summer and are poised to bid for Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

They are also keen on signing a new centre-forward, with Ivan Toney being assessed as a genuine option. Toney’s agents are working feverishly to earn him a move away from Brentford and up the Premier League ladder this summer.

Burger’s low asking price is something that would allow Ange Postecoglou to add another player to his side without causing too much damage to his budget and squad-building plans.

Sheffield United have also been brought up in conversation and are monitoring some of the Championship’s finest stars as they bid to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Stoke were the winners of a big transfer battle last summer when they signed Burger from Swiss side Basel for around £4.3m.

Eyebrows were raised within the game at the time given there was serious interest from several higher profile sides than Stoke.

However, the Championship club were seen as the next best step for Burger’s development. Securing a move to the EPL after just one year at Stoke would suggest his surprise decision in 2023 was a wise one indeed.

