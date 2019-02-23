Arsenal could face competition from Manchester City and neighbours Tottenham to land brilliant Spanish playmaker Pablo Fornals, we can reveal.

The Villarreal star, who has just turned 23, is available for around €25million due to a release clause – and that represents something of a bargain for a player who is emerging as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

Fornals, who already has two full caps to his name, caught Arsenal’s eye 18 months ago and they considered a move in January – whilst Napoli, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund have also taken more than a passing interest.

Indeed, Il Corriere dello Sport reported earlier this month that Fornals is Napoli’s first choice to fill the void left by Marik Hamsik, who is heading to the Chinese Super League.

However, we understand Fornals is yet to agree to a switch to Serie A and knows he could maximise his earnings by moving to the Premier League.

But Arsenal now also have company from City and Spurs – whose scouts have issued glowing reports on the midfielder – and could now also be ready to launch summer charm offensives to sign a player, with his exit fee proving tempting for all three Premier League sides.

Arsenal see Fornals as the ideal replacement for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey, while the Gunners have also been linked with two of Ligue 1’s brightest young attacking talents, according to Saturday’s European papers.

