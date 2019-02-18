Fulham are understood to have rebuffed an approach from Tottenham for their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on transfer deadline day, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old has been a huge success at Craven Cottage since arriving in January 2018 – initially on loan from Newcastle.

Having helped Fulham to promotion, Mitrovic agreed a permanent deal worth £27million and he has not disappointed this season having already claimed 10 league goals, despite the Cottagers’ struggles at the wrong end of the table.

It is understood Spurs were willing to give Fulham their money back on Mitrovic, but the Cottagers said no – though we can reveal Tottenham remain undeterred and could go back in for the Serbian in the summer should Fulham suffer relegation.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have drawn a blank in the last two transfer windows and are well known to be in the market to sign a striker to provide cover for club talisman Harry Kane.

We can also reveal that German giants Bayern Munich have been checking on Mitrovic’s progress and could yet rival Tottenham for the former Anderlecht man come the summer.

By Graeme Bailey

