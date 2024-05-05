Exclusive: Tottenham green light to sign Barcelona star as Xavi demands signing of Liverpool target

Barcelona boss Xavi plans a wholesale shake-up of his squad following their LaLiga title surrender to Real Madrid, with Tottenham told they are free to sign Raphinha if a price can be agreed and with the Blaugrana chasing a Liverpool target in his place.

The Catalonian giants were crowned champions in 2022/23 for the first time in four seasons, their 27th LaLiga title. However, their defence has not gone to plan and Barcelona have been way off the pace for much of the season with Girona emerging for much of the campaign as the unlikely challengers to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

And Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat at Girona on Saturday night finally confirmed Los Blancos as champions, with Real winning their third title in five seasons and 36th overall and making it a debut season to remember for Jude Bellingham in Spain.

Now, with Xavi sticking around after performing a U-turn on his decision to leave this summer, planning on how to dethrone Real once again in the 2024/25 campaign has long since got underway.

Of course, Barcelona do have to carefully manage what they spend to remain within the boundaries of FFP having walked something of a financial tightrope in recent years.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that one man they have identified as a major summer casualty is Raphinha, who has struggled to quite reach the heights expected of him at the Nou Camp.

Signed in a deal ultimately worth £55m from Leeds in summer 2022, the Brazil winger has never quite been accepted by the Blaugrana supporters, with the 27-year-old often played out of position and in and out of Xavi’s side.

Levy, Tottenham ready to hold talks over Raphinha transfer

Now the decision has been taken to move the 22-times capped winger on – and Tottenham are among those given the green light to sign him.

Indeed, we can reveal Barca have circulated the winger’s name to a number of potential suitors already with PSG and clubs in Saudi Arabia among those to take notice.

There is strong Premier League interest too with Tottenham, Arsenal Chelsea among those alerted by Barcelona’s stance.

However, the strongest interest comes from Spurs and Daniel Levy is extremely keen to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League – if the price is right.

Postecoglou cut a frustrating figure after Thursday’s tame 2-0 defeat at Chelsea which left them with a mountain to climb if they are to hunt down Aston Villa in the hunt for a fourth and final Champions League place next season.

And after the game he warned the club that major changes would need to be made this summer, with a number of players not clearly cut out for his style and likely to be moved on.

With Jamie Carragher identifying some aspects of their team that can be improved on, it is believed the Aussie is keen to strengthen his attacking options – with Raphinha’s work-rate and quality seen as ideal to help bring his vision to the fore.

Barcelona want Liverpool target to replace Raphinha

As it stands, Barcelona are hoping to claim their money back on Raphinha, having stuck a €60m fee on his head. However, Tottenham chairman Levy could yet try and use Barca’s desperation to move the star on to his advantage and could look to secure the winger for a somewhat reduced fee.

But with both parties willing to talk, Tottenham hope to act fast to secure a deal for Raphinha and make the Leeds man their first signing of what is sure to be a busy summer.

The Blaugrana have already decided on who they want in Raphinha’s place too, with Xavi determined to bring the in-demand Nico Williams to the Nou Camp this summer.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is seen as a more natural fit to play on Barca’s left wing and with a tempting €50m release clause in his deal, Xavi knows there is a deal there to be done.

However, the 21-year-old is a man in high demand due to that clause with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool – who may need a replacement for either Luis Diaz or Mo Salah this summer – also very much on his trail.

But the player is thought to be keen to remain in Spain if he does depart Estadio San Mames this summer – giving Barcelona a huge advantage over their rivals.

Williams, capped 13 times by Spain, has made 119 appearances for Bilbao since his debut back in the 2020/21 campaign.

This season has seen the winger really blossom, scoring seven times and adding 10 assists from 34 appearances in all competitions.