Exclusive: Tottenham head six-strong PL list for thriving young Scot, but Celtic, Rangers could sweep in

Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller is continuing to attract the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, despite signing a new long-term contract at the club.

Miller has emerged as one of the most promising young players in Scotland and he has been rewarded with his progress, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal earlier this week (November 15).

Indeed, the 17-year-old has scored and assisted once each this season, both coming during Scottish League Cup wins. He’s also started nine of Motherwell’s 13 league games this season.

Miller is progressing well given he only made his senior debut last season, and has also already made his mark on the international stage, representing Scotland Under-19s twice.

Despite recently penning a new deal with the club, it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies as a number of sides are ready to battle for him.

Both Rangers and Celtic are fully aware of Miller – who while primarily a central midfielder, can play on the right, and in either a holding or attacking role – and are keeping close tabs on his progress, but they are not alone.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and West Ham are among the clubs who have been watching him on a regular basis this season.

One of Miller’s first senior appearances came against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic last season, and he clearly made enough of an impact for the now Tottenham boss to remain interested after landing himself a Premier League job.

He might therefore have a decision to make over whether forging a career in his native Scotland or England is the best way to go.

