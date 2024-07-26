Exclusive: Tottenham hopes of agreeing Milan transfer fade as price row leads to fresh interest in Girona star

There have been no further contacts between Tottenham and AC Milan after the Serie A side’s €15million offer for Emerson Royal rejected a few weeks ago, TEAMtalk can reveal.



Compared to some reports that have emerged in recent days, there have been no concrete approaches between the clubs towards a possible agreement.

It has been said that Milan, having exited the race for Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, were to go back in for Emerson.

TEAMtalk can reveal that AC Milan do indeed remain interested in the Brazilian right-back and it cannot be excluded that, in the coming weeks, they could return to talk with Tottenham.

The Rossoneri have budgeted a maximum figure of €20million – they still have a margin of €5million – but, to date, have not currently materialised this possibility of improving the proposed offer.

Likewise, Tottenham – as we had already reported – are adamant on the price, asking for €25million. They are willing to let him go, but only at this price, no change in their position.

Despite, therefore, an agreement in principle on personal terms with AC Milan for a five-year contract, with a salary of around €3million per season, there have been no recent approaches for Emerson between the clubs, that remain distant on the overall amount of the possible operation.

Milan find cheaper alternative target

AC Milan are also following other possible alternatives, including Arnau Martinez of Girona, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The right-back, who played 26 games in all competitions last season for the La Liga side, has a €20million release clause.

That is, of course, not too dissimilar to what Emerson will cost.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that in light of Martinez’s contract expiring with Girona in 2025, they will evaluate offers slightly lower.

As such, Milan see him as being a player within their price range for a new right-back.

