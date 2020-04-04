EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham ready to raid Chelsea for two big-name stars

Tottenham remain interested in Olivier Giroud and will offer him a multi-year deal to persuade him to sign for them once his Chelsea contract expires, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Spurs came close to landing Giroud on transfer deadline day, as he snubbed prospective interest from Italy to try and finalise a move to North London.

In the end Chelsea pulled the plug on the move as they felt they needed him to provide cover until the end of the season, at which point he is free to leave the club.

And despite recently enjoying a run in the Chelsea side, Giroud is still looking over his options – and he is not short of suitors with a host of teams from Italy and his native France keen on the 33-year-old.

And we can reveal Spurs are the only option Giroud is considering in England, having previously spurned interest from West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, despite the World Cup winner being classed as being in the veteran status – and his long association with rivals Arsenal – Spurs are willing to offer Giroud a two-year deal with an option for a third.

Discussing how he almost left in January, Giroud said last month: “I saw myself elsewhere after experiencing a complicated six months.

“I did everything I could to leave Chelsea, but they did not want to let me go unless they could get a replacement. Inter Milan was my priority with contacts as well with Lazio and Tottenham.

“But the circumstances brought Chelsea to block me. This was not my choice. Aside from that, either you sulk or you come back fighting to win your place.”

Giroud also admitted he was the subject of an approach from two sides in Italy and one in France, adding: “At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to play. I talked to Conte on the phone, he’s known me from when he took me to Chelsea: that was an advantage for me.

“In addition, Inter play in the Champions League. They’re a great club. Lazio, for their part, tried absolutely everything, even coming to London to try something, but the deal was blocked.

“I also talked on the phone to Lyon’s president, who expressed an interest in me.”

Tottenham also keen on Willian

Giroud might not be the only Chelsea player heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer with Jose Mourinho – having been told his transfer budget is likely to be cut when the window reopens – also said to be keen on signing his long-term target Willian.

The Brazil winger was tracked by Mourinho while Manchester United boss and while a move never materialised, he remains keen to reunite with the player at Spurs.

Willian has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013, when he joined from Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30million move after initially snubbing a switch to Spurs.

But it would appear that his time in west London is coming to an end, with Willian wanting a new three-year contract but Chelsea only willing to offer a two-year deal.

And with contract negotiations having failed to yield a breakthrough, Willian is now “expected” to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Spurs, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest in the player, who currently earns £120,000 per week, but it would appear that Willian is not thinking beyond staying in London.

He told ESPN: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no.

“I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England.”

Meanwhile, one Tottenham man has been identified as the generoud mystery donor who sent a North London hospital £19,000.