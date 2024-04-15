Tottenham overtake Man Utd in chase for sublime Prem steal as lucrative offer submitted

Tottenham Hotspur have accelerated their pursuit of Tosin Adarabioyo and have sent the Fulham star a contract offer they try to beat Manchester United in the transfer race, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Tosin has been on Fulham’s books since joining from Manchester City in October 2020 but is highly likely to be on the move this summer. The centre-back’s contract will expire at the end of the season and he is currently weighing up several offers.

Fulham would love to tie Tosin down to fresh terms and TEAMtalk revealed on March 12 that they were planning to offer him a new deal.

Fulham’s contract proposal has since arrived, and it is significant. However, the Cottagers face plenty of competition for the Englishman.

Last week, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that both Man Utd and Tottenham have been in contact with Tosin’s camp to discuss the parameters for a potential free-transfer deal.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Tottenham have overtaken Man Utd in the transfer pursuit by sending him a firm contract offer.

The proposal includes a lucrative wage, and Tosin and his agent are currently considering it.

Spurs want to forge an agreement with the ball-playing defender before Man Utd launch an official offer of their own. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now part of the ownership team, Man Utd have the potential to blow Spurs’ bid out of the water.

While Fulham remain hopeful of keeping their star defender at Craven Cottage, they are aware this is growing increasingly difficult and have begun looking at replacements just in case.

Given the fact Tosin is a proven Premier League defender available for no fee, he represents a potential bargain in the transfer market.

