EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham target twin brothers in £20million swoop

Tottenham are back in for Fulham brothers Ryan and Steven Sessegnon and hope to conclude a deal this summer, we can reveal.

Spurs have been tracking the pair since before they were teenagers, but Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League meant they put a move on hold.

Now with Fulham’s impending return to the Championship – Spurs are back in for the 18-year-old twins, who are both contracted to the Whites until 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men – who also showed an interest in Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January – are ready to offer Fulham a deal worth up to £20million for the brothers.

By Graeme Bailey