Exclusive: Tottenham, West Ham firmly in the mix to sign £40m exit-bound Serie A striker

Tammy Abraham could be on his way back to England this summer

TEAMtalk have been told that Tottenham and West Ham are all ears after learning that a Serie A striker will be up for grabs this summer.

Tammy Abraham has been put up for sale by AS Roma as they are willing to listen to offers for the former Chelsea striker.

They are keen to strengthen ahead of next season and a top offer is likely to be enough to oust Abraham from the club.

There are a number of sides keen to strengthen in attack and sources have stated that he could end up back in the Premier League this summer. Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are all among the sides who are monitoring his situation, while separate reports suggest Bournemouth and Leicester have also been showing interest.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed

Spurs are keen to add to their front line and sources have suggested they could be tempted to move for the 26-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou has made the addition of a new No.9 his top priority this summer after seeing his side miss out on a Champions League spot due to a combination of not taking their chances and some defensive shortcomings.

They are not alone though and West Ham are also very keen after failing to provide adequate back-up for Michail Antonio last season, but will have to pay up to move him from Serie A.

The Italian giants want at least £40million and there are some sources suggesting that the England international is keen to return to the Premier League after three years in the Italian capital.

He has struggled with injury and missed last season but when he has played he has been a fan favourite and a top performer for his side.

Roma looking to cash in on Abraham

Abraham’s debut season at Roma was a memorable one, ending with him lifting the Europa Conference League trophy. No player has ever scored more goals for Roma in their first season than Abraham’s 27.

He added nine the season after before suffering a horror injury, but he recovered in the springtime and scored one goal from 12 appearances.

Roma would likely have sold Abraham last summer if it wasn’t for his injury and now they are thinking of cashing in on him again as they prepare their squad for Daniele De Rossi’s first full season in charge.

They are ready to revolutionise their squad to suit the style of their new head coach, who replaced Jose Mourinho in January, and are dreaming of some high-profile additions, especially on the wings. But they would need to clear space on the wage bill and Abraham is their second-highest earner, behind their best player Paulo Dybala.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher Exclusive: Improved Tottenham bid imminent as Chelsea stance becomes VERY clear

It makes him a likely candidate for sale, even though Roma are under less scrutiny from UEFA this summer for their finances. Furthermore, his departure – coupled with Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Chelsea ending and the Belgian being more likely to reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli next – would leave them with their own vacancy up front.

However, sources in Italy suggest De Rossi is thinking of using Dybala as a false nine anyway (if he can keep him).