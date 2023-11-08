Sources: Transfer record to be smashed, as Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona all converge on Brazilian star

Rising Corinthians star Gabriel Moscardo has emerged as a target for a host of top clubs, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona all interested in completing a deal for him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Brazil has always been a hub for some of the world’s best talent, as it has never stopped producing unbelievable players. From Ronaldo to Neymar, they have a host of household names, but a new youngster is seen as the future of Brazil’s midfield.

Moscardo has been watched by almost every elite club and is gaining major interest from the big boys in the game. Plenty of scouts have been present to watch the 18-year-old, who now has a bidding war developing around him.

Several Premier League teams hold strong interest in the central midfielder, but they must overcome Barcelona to land him. That is because Xavi’s side are extremely keen to finalise a deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Xavi is hopeful of adding the teenager to his ranks as he tries to take Barca back to the summit of European football and dominate rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan giants have done a lot of work in trying to convince the Corinthians ace they are the best next step for his career.

Madrid have watched him in action too, but they are not as imposed on the deal. A number of other Spanish sides are also keeping tabs on the situation, though they are aware they lack the lure of their gigantic La Liga counterparts.

In terms of interest from England, TEAMtalk can reveal Everton and Fulham have both been scouting South America for clever signings, with Moscardo cropping up on their radars. There is no doubt that those two teams would have to pull off something remarkable to beat the likes of Barca, Chelsea and Liverpool to his services.

Chelsea have made contact with Moscardo’s camp to find out the potential conditions of a deal, and sources say he ticks all the boxes Blues chiefs are looking for. Chelsea would have to pay £26million to strike an agreement, as Corinthians want to make him the most expensive departure in their history.

Liverpool, Newcastle lurking for Chelsea target

This potential sum has been hard for Chelsea to swallow as they are keen to add a number of targets to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in January, including a striker. However, there is a risk that Chelsea lose Moscardo to an English rival as TEAMtalk sources state that Liverpool and Newcastle United are also floating around him.

The Brazil U23 international is contracted to Corinthians until July 2026. He is eager to move to Europe, but he does not want to hurt the side that gave him the opportunity to shine in senior football.

