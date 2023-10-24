Exclusive: Two big appointments to follow Philippe Clement as new Rangers boss looks to solve injury crisis

TEAMtalk understands Rangers are set to make further big changes at the club following last week’s appointment of Philippe Clement as new manager, with two backroom appointments to be made.

The Belgian coach is seeking to help the Scottish giants keep up with rivals Celtic and recover recover from a disappointing 2022/23 season, as well as a poor start to the current campaign.

Rangers have been plagued by issues with injuries and player fitness both this season and last campaign, and sources reveal the club are now looking to hire a new Head of Performance to address this.

CEO James Bisgrove is understood to be leading the process, which is already in the early stages.

New Rangers boss Clement is believed to be obsessed with fitness and player wellbeing and he intends to change the structure of training at the club by bringing a different approach to that of previous managers.

The Glasgow side have suffered from a torrid period with injuries over the the last two seasons, with important players regularly missing.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, Jose Cifuentes, Ridvan Yilmaz, Steven Davis, Borna Barisic, Danilo, Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence, and Rabbi Matondo, have all missed matches through injury in the 23/24season already.

Defender Connor Goldson and club captain James Tavernier have also occasionally been playing with injuries as the club tries to field its best XI. This has forced the Gers to act and Bisgrove is taking the lead in helping Clement have the best options available to him at all times.

Rangers are also closing in on hiring a new director of football after Ross Wilson left for Premier League side Nottingham Forest in April. A decision is set to be made on the appointment in the next couple of weeks.

The club sit second in the Scottish Premiership on 18 points after nine matches, seven points adrift of champions and fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic. They have already lost league games to Kilmarnock, Celtic and Aberdeen this season.

Clement, who replaced Michael Beale as manager earlier this month, led Rangers to a 4-0 victory against Hibernian at Ibrox last weekend in his first game in charge.

English coach Beale had been in charge since November 2022, when he took over from Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

