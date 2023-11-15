Exclusive: Verdict on Newcastle chase for £55m Serie A star revealed as Liverpool, Arsenal watch on

Atalanta are keen to cash in on Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle are unlikely to prioritize a move for him.

Various reports from Italy have claimed that the Serie A star will be targeted by Eddie Howe as the Newcastle manager eyes more improvements to his squad.

Reaching an agreement with Atalanta next summer could become viable, too, as Koopmeiners should be available for around £55m.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the 25-year-old midfielder is not currently considered to be a leading target for the Magpies.

Newcastle have recently been rocked by Sandro Tonali’s betting ban, which means he is unavailable until next season.

Even with Tonali set to be an important player for the long term, Newcastle are still keen to add another quality centre-mid to their squad.

Koopmeiners has been consistently impressive in Serie A since making the switch to Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in August 2021.

The Netherlands international has been scouted by Premier League clubs including Arsenal, while Napoli tried to sign him for £43million last summer.

Liverpool have also registered an interest in Koopmeiners, with Jurgen Klopp keen to add another midfielder to his squad.

With Newcastle cooling their interest, Liverpool could get the chance to beat them to Koopmeiners’ signature in January.

Newcastle cool interest in Koopmeiners

Atalanta set a not-for-sale policy around Koopmeiners last summer after they agreed to let Rasmus Hojlund join Manchester United for £72m.

The Italian club will keep hold of Koopmeiners for now but are open to another mega-sale at the end of the season.

Newcastle will step cautiously into the January transfer window. Due to Financial Fair play concerns, they will have to find a smart way to replace Tonali, rather than spending big.

There is a belief that they will continue to show ambition in the transfer market next summer, though. That’s when it has been suggested that Koopmeiners could potentially make the move to St James’ Park.

Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle could even look to sign Koopmeiners on loan in January, with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that while Newcastle do admire the Dutchman, there is currently some scepticism within the club over whether he will be their main midfield target.

Another player linked with Newcastle is Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips. He is struggling for minutes at the Etihad and it’s thought that Pep Guardiola is willing to let him leave in January.

Newcastle would prefer to sign the England international on loan with an option to buy, so it will be interesting to see if the Cityzens entertain that idea this winter.

