Crystal Palace are considering whether to keep loan signing Jean-Philippe Mateta, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old arrived from Mainz in January on an 18-month loan, with a view to a permanent deal. However, new boss Patrick Vieira has lined up other options and that does include more loan targets.

The club have already signed Connor Gallagher this summer on loan from Chelsea, which now means their loan quota is full.

Palace are one of the teams looking closely at RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman – who finished last season on-loan at Fulham, and impressed during his time at Craven Cottage.

However, the Eagles would not be able to bring in Lookman or another player on loan at this moment as the Premier League squads are limited to two.

Palace are also close to agreeing terms for Reiss Nelson. But whilst they were looking at a temporary deal, they may instead look at a permanent one for the 21-year-old – who has been told he is surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta.

Cahill confirms Palace exit

Meanwhile, Gary Cahill has confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Cahill was one of a number of Palace players with deals expiring at the end of last season. While the club waited to find out who their new manager would be, they left many of those players in limbo. Some were awaiting new deals, but one man who will play no part under Patrick Vieira is Cahill.

The former Chelsea captain spent two seasons at Selhurst Park after joining in 2019. He made 27 appearances in his first year there and 20 in his second.

However, despite Palace reportedly being open to him staying, he will not be adding to those tallies after confirming he will not be signing a new deal.

Cahill said: “After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years.

“I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me into their South London family.

“It’s been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day.

“Playing in front of the Holmesdale Road stand is a memory that I will cherish in particular. I would like to wish the club all the best for the future and wish them every success for the coming season.”

