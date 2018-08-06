Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has convinced the club’s investors to push through a bid to sign star Wigan man Nick Powell, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Villa may be in the middle of a financial crisis, with the likes of Jack Grealish likely to be sold off in order to balance the books.

But the club’s new owners are still looking to invest in the playing squad if the right player becomes available – and former Manchester United man Powell could be one of those to fill the void, if Bruce gets his way.

Bruce believes he can land the elegant forward for £5million, with the 24-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the DW Stadium.

Powell, 24, has resurrected his career after his struggles at Manchester United, and has scored 22 times in 68 appearances for Latics since signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

Wigan are desperate to keep the player but a bid of £5million could convince them to sell with Powell’s current contract set to expire in June 2019.

Villa boss Bruce also earlier completed the signing of Axel Tuanzebe, who rejoins on loan from Manchester United.