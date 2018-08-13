EXCLUSIVE: Villa, Middlesbrough, Derby offered Real Madrid attacker

Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard has been offered on-loan to a number of English Championship sides, we can reveal.

Middlebrough, Derby and Aston Villa have all been contacted about the brilliant teenager, who spent last season on-loan at Dutch side Heerenveen.

Odergaard has the chance to move back to Holland, whilst there are also French, Italian and Spanish sides keen on landing him.

However, it is believed the player has a preference to move to England – but the 19-year-old earns over £30,000-a-week and Real have told the English clubs they would want that covering.

Both Middlesbrough and Villa have made strong strats to the new season, while Frank Lampard was given a rude awakening to football management after his side were thumped 4-1 at home by Leeds on Saturday.

