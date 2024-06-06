Aston Villa remain in talks over a deal to sign a former Arsenal midfielder this summer, although TEAMtalk also understands that Everton and Newcastle cannot be ruled – if the price is right.

Having achieved qualification for the next UEFA Champions League, Villa are planning the summer transfer window with a clear aim of strengthening the squad in almost all positions.

Midfield is one area where Unai Emery has requested a new player with specific skills, and among the main profiles on the list is Matteo Guendouzi.

His future is still uncertain. Despite a contract until 2028, the French player asked Lazio last week to let him go in the summer due to a strained relationship with coach Igor Tudor.

However, now that the Lazio coach has left the club, things could change, although Aston Villa’s interest remains strong.

It must be noted though that Guendouzi has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

In recent weeks, Lazio has been approached, first of all, by Everton. The Toffees, willing to spend around €20million, were about €10m short of Lazio’s asking price, which is set at around €30m.

Villa get serious over Guendouzi move

Following Everton, Newcastle requested information, and lastly, Villa seriously approached the 25-year-old.

Villa have been in talks with the player’s entourage, and Guendouzi has also spoken with coach Emery. During these discussions, he expressed his desire to return to the Premier League soon.

On the Lazio front, a new meeting between Guendouzi’s agent will take place very soon to understand the position of the Italian club after Tudor’s departure.

Villa, for their part, are seriously considering making a concrete proposal close to Lazio’s asking price and trying to finalize the deal in a few weeks.

This will be one very much to watch going forward.