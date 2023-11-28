Exclusive: Vlahovic sees Juventus fears realised as Arsenal, Chelsea prioritise Toney, Osimhen

Dusan Vlahovic is worried that a move away from Juventus could now be off the cards as big-spending Premier League suitors Arsenal and Chelsea look at other targets, TEAMtalk has learned.

January is shaping up to be the transfer window of the strikers as several of the world’s top clubs try to secure a new goal scorer for their squad. Vlahovic is one name that has been continuously linked with a move away from Juventus but is yet to see it come to fruition.

The Serbian striker has been on the radar of multiple clubs over the past year, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Yet he could find himself watching others make big money moves all over again as sources say the hitman could be stuck in Italy.

Chelsea seriously looked at the 23-year-old in the summer but decided against a move despite some groundwork to find out the possibility of a deal. The London side settled on Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson instead.

They have currently shortlisted Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen above the Juventus player for January with the latter being the key target for the West Londoners.

PSG also had conversations with the team around Vlahovic but decided against any more movement very early on in the process. They would sign Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos instead.

Now there are growing fears a move away from Serie A is becoming less likely due to the fact there are other high-class forwards who are available over the coming months.

Vlahovic moved to the Old Lady from Fiorentina in 2021 in a deal worth around £70million when he was one of the hottest properties on the market. There were interested parties in England at the time including Manchester United.

The decision to stay in Italy may now come back to bite the Serbian as he is dropping down the list when it comes to the best strikers in Europe.

READ MORE: Man Utd stunned as Jadon Sancho snubs major European transfer with excluded winger naming his No 1 choice

Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid on striker alert

He could stay at Juventus through the upcoming window but there is hope of being part of a domino effect that sees him land a big move. The race is on for Osimhen and whoever misses out on the Nigerian will still be looking for a new striker in the summer.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all among the giants of the game looking for a new No.9 and a opportunity could open up for them to move for Vlahovic if they miss out on their favoured targets.

Real Madrid are the most likely of those clubs as they are trying to build a new generation of Galacticos and a star striker is high on their list. Club legend Karim Benzema left for Saudi Arabia in summer leaving Carlo Ancelotti in need of a new man up front.

The current position for Vlahovic is hope rather than expectation of a move and that is probably surprising for a man who was seen as the best young striker in Europe only a couple of years ago.

Since his mega-money move to Juventus two years ago, he has played just under 80 times for the Italian giants scoring 28 goals. He has been capped 24 times by Serbia and has 13 international goals to his name.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Arsenal, Man Utd poised for massive transfer blow as top striker set for Serie A stay