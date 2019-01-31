EXCLUSIVE: Wage demands see West Ham striker bid collapse

Maxi Gomez’s wage demands has put off West Ham from sealing a move for the Celta Vigo forward, we can reveal.

The Hammers were keen on striking a deal that would have seen the Uruguay star move to the London Stadium in the summer.

But now, after a deal had looked close, the move is now off due to the failure to agree terms with the player.

We previously reported how West Ham were looking at Gomez and Celta teammate Stanislav Lobotka in a double deal, with the former being lined up as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian forward was was being tipped to head for China this month but that move fell through and led to the former Stoke man penning a new long-term contract in East London.

By Graeme Bailey