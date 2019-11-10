Quique Sanchez Flores saved his job at Watford on Friday night with their first win of the Premier League season, but sources have indicated to TEAMtalk the club are still considering ending his return early.

The Hornets beat Norwich 2-0 on Friday to finally claim their first victory of the season at the 12th time of asking and send the Canaries bottom.

But despite the win, we understand Sanchez Flores remains far from secure at Vicarage Road, and we understand the club’s hierarchy are considering yet another managerial change in the shape of another of the club’s former players.

And according to our sources, another of their former coaches, Slavia Jokanovic – who is currently working in Qatar – is being considered for a return, though the club’s excellent continental network means they are not short of options.

Sanchez Flores only returned to the Hornets hotseat in September, stepping in just hours after the 2019 FA Cup finalists parted company with Javi Gracia.

However, despite the win at Norwich, he’ll need another positive result after the international break against Burnley to keep Watford from calling time on his return to the club early.