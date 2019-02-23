EXCLUSIVE: Watford plot £40m double raid for Brazilian strike duo

Watford are ready to raid the Brazilian market again after their huge success with Richarlison, we can exclusively reveal.

The club’s hierarchy the Pozzo family have a large scouting network around the world, but they have been working on the Brazilian market.

The club signed Richarlison for just over £11million in 2017 before more than tripling their money just 12 months later by selling him to Everton for a fee close to £40million.

They have looked at a number of names, but it is understood one high on their list is Gustavo – the Corinthians striker.

The 24-year-old has just returned to Corinthians after starring on loan for Fortaleza and he has bagged three goals in four starts in the latest Championship.

Now Watford are looking into a potential deal for Gustavo, although they are also looking around South America and have a hit list of at least six forwards. One of which was Lincoln of Flamengo – but his asking price is already beyond £30million.

Another is Martinelli – who plays for Ituano, the club run by Middlesbrough legend Juninho. The 17-year-old is considered one of the best prospects in Brazil, and already commands a fee of £10million.

It is understood Juninho, who still has a close relationship with Boro, has informed them of Martinelli’s progress but indeed there has been more interest from Watford and also their Championship rivals Leeds United.

By Graeme Bailey