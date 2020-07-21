EXCLUSIVE: West Brom lead chase for 18-goal Championship striker

TEAMtalk understands West Bromwich Albion are understood to be leading the chase for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant.

The Yorkshire Post reported that a number of clubs are interested in the forward, with a bid in the region of £15million believed to have been lodged by one Championship rival.

The paper claimed Huddersfield denied they have received an offer for Grant, who is the club’s top scorer with 18 goals, but they do anticipate interest during the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Grant joined the Terriers from Charlton in January 2019 for around £2.5million, and he has performed well for the West Yorkshire side.

His deal is set to run until the summer of 2022, with the Terriers also retaining the option to extend the contract by another year.

Now Huddersfield, who are set to survive relegation from the Championship by the skin of their teeth, are set to sell some of their big names in order to bolster their finances due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has hit them hard.

The Terriers have already axed their management team, the Cowley brothers – Danny and Nicky, and are set to appoint Carlos Corberan and he will have to find a new striker to lead his line.

Our information is that Huddersfield are thought to want £15million for Grant, and although interest is high sources close to the player believe he is heading for the Hawthorns.

Albion are looking to add a frontman to their squad, although Fulham and Aston Villa were linked with a move for the player in March, courtesy of Sky Sports.

Lingard interest

Meanwhile, West Brom have reportedly joined several clubs in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Lingard has also been linked with Leicester, Everton and Newcastle, with the 27-year-old potentially chasing regular first-team football.

The England man has found opportunities tough to come by at Old Trafford this season.

In-form strike trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have made it impossible to secure an attacking berth. While, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are all preferred as No.10s.

Indeed, the report on The Independent claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be willing to allow Lingard to leave. With the Red Devils boss looking to bring in fresh faces to create better competition for places.

