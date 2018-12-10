Former Derby County striker Aleksandar Prijovic is being lined up for a January move back to England, we can exclusively reveal.

Serbia international Prijovic is currently in Cyprus playing for PAOK – where he has starred since arriving in 2017, with 33 goals to his name.

Now due to a release clause, he is being targeted by Premier League and Championship clubs looking to bolster their options in January.

Burnley, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and West Brom are amongst the club looking at landing the 28-year-old.

Prijovic, who began his career with Parma, has seen most corners of Europe having signed for Derby in 2008 and enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil and Northampton before spells in Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey and Poland led to him joining PAOK.

