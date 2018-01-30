EXCLUSIVE: West Brom lead loan race for big-name Dortmund star

West Brom have emerged as favourites to win the race to land Germany winger Andre Schurrle, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Borussia Dortmund are willing to let the former Chelsea star leave on loan, and a host of Premier League clubs have made a move for him.

West Ham and West Brom were thought to be leading the charge, but we understand that West Brom, who on Monday pulled off the significant coup of landing Daniel Sturridge, are in extensive talks to grab Schurrle too.

The two clubs are locked in talks and West Brom are hoping to secure his signature before the window closes on Wednesday night, with the 27-year-old set to arrive on an initial loan deal. Albion, however, have been told they will have to cover the player’s £90,000 a week wages, and we understand negotiations over how his salary is covered is delaying the deal.

But West Brom will look to reach a compromise with Dortmund before the window shuts and will see the investment as a calculated risk as the Baggies look to bolster their squad and push to avoid the drop in the Premier League.

Albion could free up a space for Schurrle in their squad by letting James McClean leave, with Derby seeing an initial loan enquiry knocked back.