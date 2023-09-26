Exclusive: West Ham, Everton among Prem quintet with strong interest in experienced defender

A number of Premier League clubs are again showing a strong interest in the Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, TEAMtalk understands.

The Ukraine international has previously been targeted by Brentford and Brighton in January, but after those talks failed he signed a new deal with his current club – which was reward for the 27-year-old and also maintained the player’s value.

Nevertheless, Matviyenko’s camp are already exploring possible options for January and there is interest in England.

We understand that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United are amongst those who are exploring a potential deal.

Matviyenko has been owned by Shakhtar for his whole career so far and has built up plenty of experience in their colours since returning from a couple of loan spells away earlier in his career.

The 27-year-old now has 175 appearances to his name for Shakhtar, as well as 59 caps for Ukraine. He can play as a centre-half or a left-back.

