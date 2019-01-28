EXCLUSIVE: West Ham eyeing double deal for LaLiga stars

West Ham are in talks with Celta Vigo over forward Maxi Gomez, but they are hoping for a double deal that could include his team-mate Stanislav Lobotka, we can reveal.

Uruguay forward Gomez, who is one of the best young strikers in La Liga, is available for around £35million and the 22-year-old has been targeted by the Hammers – who are keen on securing a deal this month, despite the fact Marko Arnauotovic has snubbed China for a new deal.

West Ham would ideally like a loan for Gomez with a view to a permanent deal, but Celta are standing firm – knowing Gomez is one of the best young players in Europe.

The Hammers are also in talks with Celta over Slovak ace Lobotka.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been targeted by a number of clubs including Everton, Wolves, Bournemouth and Leicester – but it is understood the player would be keen on a move to London and West Ham.

Unlike with Gomez, the Hammers could strike a loan deal for Lobotka.

