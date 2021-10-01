West Ham have kept tabs on Hull City’s talent after signing Jarrod Bowen and now want to sign youngster Keane Lewis-Potter, TEAMtalk understands.

The Hammers snapped winger Bowen up in January 2020 for around £22million. Since then, though, he has since proved a solid addition for boss David Moyes.

Indeed, he has contributed nine goals and 12 assists in 62 appearances.

However, TEAMtalk has learned that West Ham have kept their eyes on the developing talent at Hull.

As such, they are now contemplating a January bid for Bowen’s fellow winger Lewis-Potter, who has risen through Hull’s youth ranks.

After earning the club’s Academy Player of the Year award in 2018/19 with 24 goals in 34 games, he made his senior debut in November 2019.

Since then, he has hit 20 goals and 10 assists in 85 appearances.

His best campaign came last term, when he directly contributed to 19 goals in League One. His 13 goals and six assists helped Hull bounce straight back up to the Championship.

In his debut Championship campaign in 2019/20, Lewis-Potter struck two goals and two assists in 21 outings.

However, he has matched those statistics in only 10 games this time around.

Lewis-Potter earns West Ham attention

As a result of his impressive rise, the attacker earned a new contract in January this year. His deal runs out in the summer of 2023.

West Ham have enjoyed Bowen’s success since he moved down south and they are now keeping tabs on Lewis-Potter’s situation.

He has become one of the Championship’s top prospects and a key figure in Grant McCann’s team.

Bowen has yet to miss a game for West Ham this season, even if he has not played every minute.

On Thursday, he featured for 29 minutes and got an assist as the Hammers beat Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

