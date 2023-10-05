Exclusive: West Ham keeping tabs on Arsenal star exiled by Arteta with huge Man Utd deal used as transfer marker

West Ham DO hold an interest in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and would be keen to try and prize him away from their London rivals should the opportunity present itself, though we can reveal that any deal will come at a significant cost with a recent Manchester United transfer be used as a yardstick.

The 23-year-old playmaker has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal of late and may look to new opportunities if his situation does not improve, having made just one start in the Carabao Cup so far this season.

The England international is under contract until the summer of 2026 and would, therefore, not be allowed to leave the club for a cut-price fee, making any deal a big one for the likes of West Ham. A move in January may also be difficult for the playmaker who has only made two appearances so far this season.

The 23-year-old is a huge Arsenal fan and has been putting in extra hours to try and force his way back into the plans of his manager. The Academy product has been at the club since he was 10-years-old and has made it clear to the club he is determined to prove he can stay at the club for many more seasons to come.

However, if there is no improvement to Smith Rowe’s playing time there is a understanding that he will have to make a decision about his future and a move away from the club will become far more likely should his situation not improve.

But with undroppable club captain Martin Odegaard ahead of him, together with Fabio Vieira and £65m summer signing Kai Havertz competing for a similar role in the side, Smith Rowe’s prospects do not look good.

Arsenal, for their part, also have no plans to stop seeking options themselves for strengthening their side as hey continue to push Manchester City and challenge for the top domestic honours. Arteta has also told the board he wants to be the first manager to bring the Champions League trophy to the club.

Arsenal warn West Ham of hefty fee for Emile Smith Rowe

If a deal is to be done for Smith Rowe, though, the Hammers – together with any suitors who may come into the reckoning – have been given a high price point by his employers.

Indeed, we understand Arsenal see him on the same level as Mason Mount and would demand a fee in the region of £60m to consider his sale. Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea for £55m in the summer at a time when he only had one year left on his deal; Smith Rowe, by contrast, is contracted to Emirates Stadium for another three years to 2026.

David Moyes, however, is keen to keep strengthening his side after a busy summer and a great start to the season that has seen the Irons sitting in the European places after seven games.

It’s yet to be seen if West Ham would be willing to go above £50m for Smith Rowe, though they are willing to keep spending in their pursuit of progress.

One thing is for certain, if the Arsenal creator has not found his place in the squad by the end of the season the door will be fully open for his exit and West Ham will not be alone in chasing his signature.

Smith Rowe made his Arsenal debut back in September 2018 against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League, making him the first player born after the year 2000 to appear for the Gunners. He’s since made 102 appearances in total, scoring 18 times.

