Exclusive: Arsenal forward says yes to West Ham switch in blow for Crystal Palace

Reiss Nelson has agreed to join West Ham United this summer, with the Irons overtaking Crystal Palace in the race for the Arsenal forward, TEAMtalk can reveal.

West Ham are attempting to secure a number of targets as they try to help new manager Julen Lopetegui build a side capable of challenging for European places next term. They are working on multiple players simultaneously but have, crucially, received a ‘yes’ from one of their key targets.

Nelson is a player West Ham have long standing interest in and they are now pushing to land him on a deal from Arsenal. The winger has been told he is free to find another club and has spoken with a number of Premier League sides this summer.

Crystal Palace are still in contact with him and are hoping they can spring a hijack, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that West Ham are in the driving seat and pushing to get a deal completed by the end of this week.

Palace are keen to add more wide options to their squad and have held talks with Nelson, though it is West Ham who have the best offer on the table.

They have offered a long-term deal and the opportunity to play first-team football on a regular basis, which was a major factor in his decision making. The 24-year-old has been on the fringes at Arsenal for the past few seasons and regular game time is something that is imperative for his next move.

West Ham believe they can bring the best out of him and have had positive conversations over a move with talks set to begin between clubs. There is a hope that a deal will be completed in time for him to join the team on their pre-season tour of the USA.

London has also been a huge factor, with the Arsenal man keen to stay in the capital. As such, a move out of London has never really been on the cards.

West Ham hope he will arrive soon and are also keen to add another centre-back to their squad in the coming weeks.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Saudis plot stunning double West Ham raid as elite star offered eye-watering contract