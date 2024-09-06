Exclusive: West Ham lead Prem pursuit of thriving Swansea star; club eager to keep hold

Azeem Abdulai is wanted by a number of Premier League sides

West Ham and Bournemouth are among a number of clubs tracking Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai following his impressive start to the season, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Attacking-midfielder Abdulai has been on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs since breaking into the Swansea first team.

The 21-year-old made his debut in August 2022 during a Carabao Cup game against Oxford, but his breakthrough campaign was last season.

Abdulai made seven substitute appearances in the Championship and started three cup matches.

He assisted in a 4-0 league victory over Huddersfield, in one of his first major involvements in the first team.

The skilful midfielder has drawn comparisons with Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham due to his playing style and stature.

Abdulai has been a standout performer for Swansea so far this season with two goals in five appearances across all competitions.

The Swans sit 16th in the Championship, having won and draw one game each out of their four so far.

Scouts from West Ham and Bournemouth have been making regular checks on Abdulai as they see him as a potential star in the making.

Swansea are aware of the growing interest in Scotland under-21 international Abdulai and are keen to keep hold of him, with the player under contract at the Welsh outfit until 2026.

