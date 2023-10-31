Exclusive: West Ham, Leeds Utd and Rangers among seven chasing livewire attacker

A Colombian attacker who’ll play in the biggest club match of his life next weekend has been scouted by Rangers, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley, Leeds Utd and Leicester City, TEAMtalk can confirm.

All eyes in South America next weekend will be on the 2023 Copa Libertadores final. Brazilian side Fluminense square off against Argentine giant Boca Juniors. The Copa Libertadores is the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool will be keen observers amid their ongoing pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre.

However, TEAMtalk has been told one of Andre’s midfield teammates – Jhon Arias – will also come under observation.

The 26-year-old is an attack-minded midfielder and can operate both on the left and right.

Arias has just enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2023 which produced nine goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Fluminense.

His fine form has not gone unnoticed in Britain. Indeed, TEAMtalk has learned seven different clubs have watched Arias for Colombia as well as Fluminense. Arias has 10 caps to his name for the Colombian national side since making his debut in 2022.

We understand Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Scottish giants Rangers have all checked on Arias.

The midfielder is under contract with Fluminense until 2026, though could be available for transfer in January – just like Andre.

