EXCLUSIVE: West Ham lining up bid for £20m Argentina striker

West Ham are lining up a summer bid for Argentine international forward Dario Benedetto, we can reveal.

The Hammers have been approached over a possible deal for the Boca Juniors star, and with West Ham ready to part company with forwards Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll this summer, they will be in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Benedetto has only ever played in Argentina and Mexico, but he is now set for a move to Europe this summer.

Inter Milan and Roma have both looked closely at the 28-year-old, but the Hammers have now been made aware that they could land the player – who is keen to move to England.

West Ham already boast Argentine international midfielder Manuel Lanzini, and having been the landing point in Europe for Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano – they are hugely respected in the South America and that helps them in their pursuit of players such as Benedetto.

It is understood it would take less than £20milion to land Benedetto, who has bagged over 30 goals in the last two seasons.

