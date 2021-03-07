EXCLUSIVE: West Ham to push ahead with Moyes deal as suitors line up

West Ham are set to push ahead with tying David Moyes down to a new long-term contract, amid concern that other clubs are taking an interest, TEAMtalk understands.

Moyes, who is very much in contention for Premier League Manager of the Year for the job he has done with the Hammers, is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

West Ham were seen as genuine relegation contenders this season. But instead they have made a remarkable bid for a top-six finish.

Moyes has been in talks with the London club for a number of months, and whilst West Ham do not see an issue with terms etc – they have been made aware of interest from elsewhere.

Intermediaries have contacted Moyes to ask about his possible interest in the Celtic job – and if he was a free agent, as he could be this summer, that could very well be an option for the Scottish giants – who Moyes played for earlier in his career.

Moyes, who also spent time at Real Sociedad, is also believed to be attracting interest from the continent as well as some other Premier League clubs.

However, sources close to Moyes insist that he is committed to West Ham. They add that staying with them is his priority.

Hammers add Serie A striker to wishlist

West Ham have added Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic to their long list of strike targets, according to reports in Italy.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January after a difficult 18-month spell. Haller struggled to justify his club-record price tag.

The club tried to find a replacement for him before the winter transfer window shut. However, despite links with a plethora of names, no transfer materialised.

David Moyes has since given insight into West Ham’s approach to their pursuit of a new striker. There continues to be a wide range of options mentioned.

Recently, there was talk of interest in Besiktas striker Cyle Larin. Reports suggested they had even seen an offer rejected in January.

On a more high-profile level, there have also been claims of a three-man shortlist, topped by Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could be considering his future. A move across London might make sense.

That shortlist also reportedly consisted of Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Brentford's Ivan Toney. But now, a new name has emerged.