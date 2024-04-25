Exclusive: West Ham shortlist Kompany as Burnley boss is tipped to land big job amid Brighton, European interest

There is a real chance that Vincent Kompany will leave Burnley this summer as the Belgian boss is being eyed by several clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

While Burnley have endured a difficult season in the Premier League, Kompany is still being eyed by a number of clubs heading into the summer.

The former Man City captain started his managerial career with Anderlecht and spent two years in Belgium before taking the Burnley job at the start of last season.

He guided the Clarets to promotion at the first time of asking as his side accumulated 101 points and won the Championship at a canter.

On the back of their impressive promotion season, plenty of fans and pundits alike had predicted Kompany’s side to take the Premier League by storm, but things haven’t quite unfolded that way.

The Clarets have been in the relegation zone for the entirety of the season, but with four games to play, they still stand a slim chance of survival.

Following a recent upturn in form, Burnley are now just three points away from Nottingham Forest who currently occupy 17th.

Kompany will currently have his full attention on the task at hand, but it’s hard to hide from the speculation that currently surrounds his name.

Several sides are interested

It’s previously been reported that Brighton hold an interest in Kompany as the Seagulls assess who could replace Roberto De Zerbi, who is being eyed by several top clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that along with Brighton, Kompany has also been shortlisted by West Ham as a potential option to replace David Moyes in the summer. The 38-year-old also has admirers from abroad and is being looked at by clubs in Europe too.

Sources indicate that Kompany is likely to land a big job in the summer and therefore his future at Burnley is very much up in the air.

When asked about his future by the BBC, Kompany kept his cards close to his chest: “I never answer questions about my future. Ever.”

While this season hasn’t gone to plan for Burnley, the club seem keen to keep hold of him, especially if they are going to be in the Championship next season.

Burnley’s possession-orientated style of play was a roaring success in the Championship last season and the club will no doubt be among the favourites to win the league again.

However, as Kompany’s future appears to hang in the balance for the time being, it remains to be seen what their plans for the future are.

