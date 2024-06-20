TEAMtalk have been told that West Ham and Southampton are planning moves for Hull City attacking star Jaden Philogene during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country after impressing at the MKM Stadium last season.

The skilful attacker joined Hull from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day last summer and quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Championship.

Philogene scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 Championship outings as Hull narrowly missed out on making the play-offs.

DON’T MISS: One player from each of the Championship’s 10 best clubs destined for Premier League transfers

His impressive form has brought him onto the radar of a number of Premier League clubs as well as some European sides and he was called up to the England U21 squad as reward for his outstanding performances.

West Ham, Saints in the mix for Philogene

West Ham are big admirers of Philogene as they plan to reinforce their attacking options for next season, and have identified Philogene as a top target.

Philogene fits the profile for the type of signing West Ham are looking at and with the Hammers keen to boost their homegrown quota he ticks a lot of boxes.

Premier League new boys Southampton are also looking to add quality to their ranks ahead of next season and they were impressed by Philogene when they came up against him in the Championship last season as he registered two assists in both games against the Saints.

Hull are reluctant to lose their attacking talisman, but are bracing themselves for offers from Philogene’s suitors in this summer’s transfer window.

READ MORE: West Ham exclusive: Lopetegui green lights huge transfer with Wolves ‘expecting star to leave’