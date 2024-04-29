West Ham United are planning a summer move for highly-rated Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Greaves has been outstanding for Hull this campaign and was rewarded for his form by being named in the Championship Team of the Season. A number of Premier League clubs have been impressed by the centre-back’s top performances and have resultantly been linked with moves.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in Greaves, while Everton have earmarked him as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that West Ham are aiming to steal a march on their rivals by firming up their interest in the powerful defensive enforcer.

West Ham are in the market for a new centre-back in this summer’s transfer window and Greaves fits the criteria for the type of player the club are targeting.

The Hammers are prioritising signing homegrown players this summer as they fear they could struggle to meet the quota required for their 25-man squad due to expected departures at the end of the season.

The likes of Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Divin Mubama are all expected to leave this summer when their contracts expire and Premier League rules state that eight homegrown players are required in club 25-man squads.

Hull are aware of the growing interest in Greaves and they know they could face a battle to keep hold of the 23-year-old if they fail to win promotion from the Championship this term. The Tigers currently sit in seventh spot, two points off the play-off places.

Greaves came through Hull’s academy system and has made a total of 176 appearances for the club since his debut in 2020.

