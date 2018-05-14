EXCLUSIVE: West Ham’s three-man shortlist to replace Moyes

West Ham owner David Sullivan has drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace David Moyes after informing the Scot his contract won’t be renewed, TEAMtalk has learnt.

Moyes caused a stir this week by admitting he has had offers to leave the London Stadium and is looking at his options. However, we can reveal that Sullivan has already decided that he wants a new boss at West Ham and has informed the Scot – who was only handed a short-term deal to the end of the season – his contract won’t be renewed.

Sullivan already has assembled a shortlist and we can reveal it includes Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, Burnley’s Sean Dyche and Fulham chief Slavisa Jokanovic.

A source close to West Ham told TEAMtalk: “As it stands there is about a 5% chance that Moyes stays, West Ham are not convinced he is the best long-term option for them.

“The West Ham board also know that the fans are not convinced, and that is a major factor for them – they can’t afford to lose the fans.”

We revealed earlier that Moyes had hoped to bring Robert Snodgrass back to West Ham this summer, but the boss’ likely departure will leave the winger’s future back up in the air.