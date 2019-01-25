EXCLUSIVE: Wigan head interest in Bradford loan striker

TEAMtalk can reveal a host of Championship and League One clubs are battling to land Middlesbrough striker George Miller.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Bradford City, but Boro look set to recall him after a number of clubs made contact with the Championship outfit.

And Boro are now ready to let Miller move on, if a permanent deal can be agreed.

TEAMtalk understands Wigan, Luton, Peterborough, Doncaster and Barnsley are among the clubs those hoping to secure a deal.

Centre-forward Miller has scored three goals in 16 starts for the Bantams in League One and his hardworking style has caught the eye of several other clubs.

Bradford boss David Hopkin will be desperate to keep hold of Miller as he is already short of options and is looking for another striker to add to his squad at Valley Parade.