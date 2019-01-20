EXCLUSIVE: Wigan ready to pinch Tottenham loan star from Swansea

Championship side Wigan are leading the chase to land Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, we can reveal.

The USA international is currently on-loan at Wigan’s Championship rivals Swansea City – but Spurs are ready to recall him and move him on.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest, but it is understood that Wigan are looking to seal a deal.

Carter-Vickers, who joined Tottenham’s academy as an 11-year-old, has never made a Premier League appearance for the club and has previously been loaned out to Sheffield United and Ipswich.

The 21-year-old, who has made won seven caps for the USA, has made two FA Cup and two League Cup appearances during his time in north London.

